Sunday, April 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android Q to feature integration for 3D Touch-like functionality called 'Deep Press'

The Google Pixel 4 might be one of the first phones to natively support deep touch.

tech2 News StaffApr 07, 2019 14:14:48 IST

Android Phones have had long-press features for a while now, but iOS users will tell you, that they're nothing like Apple's 3D Touch.

With Android Q, Google is planning to borrow a number of features that have illuded the Android OS (including proper gestures) and this now includes a version of 3D Touch, which Google is referring to as "Deep Press".

Android Q to feature integration for 3D Touch-like functionality called Deep Press

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

As first spotted by 9to5Google, it seems we can add another feature to the list of items that continue to blur the line between Android and iOS. According to documentation related to the “MotionEvent” function on Android Q, there will be support for something called “deep press” in the future version of the mobile operating system.

The documentation says that “the current event stream represents the user intentionally pressing harder on the screen,” and that deep press should “be used to accelerate the long press behavior.” In other words, "deep press" is a function which allows unique responses to occur when a user presses down on the display harder than usual.

However, just because Android Q supports deep press doesn’t really mean too much for now, as you would also need specialised hardware to implement something like this. If Android Q supports it right out of the box, though, it’s a very good bet that hardware manufacturers will respond to that.

It’s also possible deep press could make its debut in the Google Pixel 4, which is expected in October.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

Android

Android Q Beta 2 package reveals possibility of Google introducing a Pixel Theme app

Apr 04, 2019
Android Q Beta 2 package reveals possibility of Google introducing a Pixel Theme app
Google: 30.3 million app downloads on the Play Store in 2018 were potentially harmful

Android

Google: 30.3 million app downloads on the Play Store in 2018 were potentially harmful

Apr 02, 2019
Google I/O scheduled from 7-9 May; Updates to Android, Maps, Gmail, Stadia expected

Google

Google I/O scheduled from 7-9 May; Updates to Android, Maps, Gmail, Stadia expected

Mar 29, 2019
Japan Display to likely supply OLED screens for the upcoming 2019 Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Japan Display to likely supply OLED screens for the upcoming 2019 Apple Watch

Apr 03, 2019
Apple says it is cancelling the AirPower mat as it 'will not achieve our high standards'

AirPower

Apple says it is cancelling the AirPower mat as it 'will not achieve our high standards'

Mar 30, 2019
Apple patents hint at devices that can smell toxic gases and measure blood sugar levels

Apple

Apple patents hint at devices that can smell toxic gases and measure blood sugar levels

Apr 05, 2019

science

World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Apr 07, 2019
World Health Day 2019: India accounts for quarter of the world's air pollution deaths

Air Pollution

World Health Day 2019: India accounts for quarter of the world's air pollution deaths

Apr 07, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, say experts

E-Cigarettes

World Health Day 2019: Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, say experts

Apr 07, 2019
World Health Day 2019: A quick guide to Cervical Cancer and how to prevent it

Cervical Cancer

World Health Day 2019: A quick guide to Cervical Cancer and how to prevent it

Apr 07, 2019