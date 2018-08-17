A few days ago, Google officially started to release the public preview of the Android 9.0 Pie, and the company has now announced the 'Go edition' of its latest Android version, which is scheduled to roll out this fall.

For the uninitiated, Google introduced the Go edition of its regular Android operating system last year, which is targeted towards entry-level phones that have low RAM and onboard storage.

However, the Go edition for Android Pie is going to be way more efficient than the predecessor version. This year with Android Pie, the Go edition is bringing additional storage, faster boot times, better security, among other things.

Apparently, where Android Oreo Go used up only a 3 GB installation on an 8 GB chip, Android Pie Go will take up 2.5 GB.

A few other features to look forward to on Android Pie Go are voice integration on Google Go, new features on YouTube Go and Maps Go, improved Files Go and Assistant Go, and Messages.

In the new Go version, Files Go will allow users to transfer data peer-to-peer, without using mobile data, that too at speeds up to 490 Mbps. On the other hand, Assistant Go has been improved with support for additional languages to the app, including Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Indonesian. In addition to that, Assistant Go on the new light Android app will support device actions like controlling Bluetooth, camera and flashlight, and adding reminders.

Finally, Android Messages App for the Go edition is now 50 percent smaller in size and the Phone App includes caller ID and spam detection.