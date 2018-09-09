Sunday, September 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 September, 2018 12:08 IST

Android Pie for the Nokia 8 to bring ARCore support and improved camera experience

The Nokia 8 was the company's flagship offering when it was launched late last year.

HMD Global had launched the Nokia 8 last year and the smartphone hasn't really received a lot of love ever since when we talk about updates. Compared to the Nokia 7 Plus and the 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 8 has received very few software updates and users who bought the phone aren't too happy about it.

Nokia 8 (2017). Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

While users vent their anger on Twitter, Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global's CPO, in a reply to one of the tweets, mentions that an update to Android Pie should bring most of the features that Nokia 8 users have been missing out on. Sarvikas in the tweet mentions that the Android Pie update will bring a host of features to the Nokia 8 including a major camera update and ARCore support.

He does not mention anything about when to expect to arrive but judging by his response, it does seem like the wait would be too long. Sarvikas in the tweet also clarifies that 'face unlock', a feature which is quite common in new smartphones, have not been rolled out to any Nokia device so far because a solution has not been arrived upon yet.

The Nokia 7 Plus and the 8 Sirocco, meanwhile, are expected to receive a stable Android P update by the end of this month. A sign that Nokia 8 users will be the next in line to get the update.

