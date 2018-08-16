Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 20:29 IST

Android Pie based HydrogenOS public beta begins rolling out for OnePlus 6 users

This makes the OnePlus 6 also one of the few non-Google devices (barring the Essential PH-1) to get the final update.

Shortly after the OnePlus 6 launched in May, it became one of the first devices to receive the Android P Developer Preview. In fact, OnePlus ensured that the Developer Preview was available for the phone the day it went on sale globally.

OnePlus 6 Red edition. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 6 Red edition. Image: OnePlus

Fast forward to August and it seems like OnePlus is finally ready to roll out the final version of Android 9.0 to its HydrogenOS users in China. This makes the OnePlus 6 also one of the few non-Google devices (barring the Essential PH-1) to get the final update.

The release was confirmed by XDA user SuzutsukiKaede who shared screenshots to confirm that the download is rolling out to users in China. Based on what we make of the screenshots shared, the release comes with OnePlus' usual set of customisations, features and tweaks, all on top of a stock-like Android Pie experience. The user, however, did not disclose the changelog or how large the download file is.

HydrogenOS based Android P Public Release

HydrogenOS based Android P Public Release. Image: XDA Developers

We also need to bear in mind that this is HydrogenOS we are talking about and not OxygenOS. So users in countries other than China will need to hold their horses a little longer before getting too excited right away. Unless you want to try the features right away and decide to flash HydrogenOS onto your OnePlus and download the update using this link.

The good news though is that OnePlus usually follows a HydrogenOS update with a similar update for OxygenOS, so the wait might be long before OnePlus 6 users in India start receiving the Android P stable update.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Android P

Android 9.0 Pie is now official: Here's how to download it on your Pixel smartphones

Aug 07, 2018

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS 5.1.11 update: Fixes display flicker, improves HDR

Aug 16, 2018

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL leak reveals smartphone’s final design, USB-C Pixel Buds

Aug 09, 2018

Nokia

Nokia confirms rolling out Android 9.0 Pie on some of its phone models soon

Aug 15, 2018

Android

Most Android phones could be vulnerable from the moment they're shipped: Report

Aug 13, 2018

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 with an in-display fingerprint scanner, water-drop notch unveiled

Aug 14, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018