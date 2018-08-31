Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 31 August, 2018 09:06 IST

Android phones to dominate 85 percent of the global market in 2018: IDC

Android shipments are expected to reach 1.41 billion in 2022, while Apple to reach 238.5 million.

Android mobile phones will take around 85 percent share of the global market in 2018 as volumes are expected to grow at a five-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4 percent, with shipments approaching 1.41 billion in 2022, an IDC report said.

Apple is expected to grow by 2.1 percent in 2018 and iPhones would grow at a five-year CAGR of two percent, thus, reaching volumes of 238.5 million by 2022, said the market research firm IDC.

Representative Image

Representative Image

According to IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2018", a more interesting trend happening with Android shipments is that the average selling prices (ASPs) are growing at a double-digit pace.

The firm expects Android ASPs to grow 11.4 percent in 2018 to $262, up from $235 in 2017. The upward trajectory would continue through the forecast, but at a more tempered low single-digit rate from 2019 and beyond.

"With two out of three new iPhones expected to be larger than six inches, Apple will not be left behind in the 2018 race for increased screen real estate," said Melissa Chau, Associate Research Director, IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Device Trackers.

"You could say the term 'phablet' is becoming less relevant now that most smartphones will ship with larger screens, and when folding screens start coming into play in the medium term, this screen trend will evolve in new directions," Chau added.

However, the global smartphone market is expected to decline again in 2018 and the market would experience low single-digit growth from 2019 through the end of 2022.

IDC expects smartphone shipments to decline 0.7 percent in 2018 to 1.455 billion units, down from 1.465 billion in 2017.

The market, however, will return to positive growth in the second half of 2018 with volumes up 1.1 percent compared to the second half of 2017, said the IDC.

