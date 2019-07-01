tech2 News Staff

The Android Messages app will soon support AR camera effects similar to the ones found on apps such as Instagram and Snapchat.

According to a report by XDA Developers who were first to stumble upon the feature, a total of five new camera effects are being tested for Android Messages — plane, confetti, fireworks, balloons, and angel.

As is the case with most social media apps like Snapchat, these AR effects show up in the camera viewfinder when sending a picture using the Messages app. When you send a picture to someone using Android Messages, you can select any of the five AR effects from the effects tab.

While it looks like Google is starting off with just five simple effects, it is quite likely that the company will add more effects in the future. As can be seen in the images below, the AR effects in the Android Messages app work quite well, with the objects being accurately placed in front and behind the subject's face.

Apart from AR camera effects, Google is also testing a few other features as well for the Android Messages app. A separate report by XDA Developers last month stated that Google has also been testing verified SMS and SMS reminders for the messaging app.

While there is little information as of now regarding how the "Verified SMS" feature works, it will apparently analyse messages from a business to enable "safer chats with businesses that send verified SMS." Google is also working on "SMS Reminders" that could prove to be quite helpful to users, with the feature adding a button in the notification to remind users to reply to a received message after an hour.

Sadly, there is no word yet on when Google will begin rolling out these new features to the Messages app. Does this addition really mean that you're going to switch over from Snapchat or Instagram filters right away? Probably not. But they do make Android Messages a wee bit more fun to use.