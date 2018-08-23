About two years ago, Google launched Allo, which was one of the first messaging platforms that was deeply integrated with a digital assistant. It was more intuitive than a regular messenger, with its features like suggested messages, and voice commands. And now, the company seems to be bringing the same functionality to Android Messages app (sans the commands though).

According to a report by XDA Developers, Google is working at integrating Google Assistant into Android Messages. Reportedly, it will work similarly to how Google Assistant works on Allo, it will show users suggested messages, but it won’t come with the ability to talk to Google Assistant directly.

This report adds more gravitas to Google’s rumoured plans to drop Allo altogether. These plans were first brought to light when Google announced ‘Chat’ earlier this year, in which the company started to port over some of the most significant features from Allo like smart replies and the web client.

And now, Google has started to drop in a few Allo features to Android Message as well.

Do note, none of this has yet been officially confirmed by Google. Android Messages' speculated new feature is also reportedly in a nascent stage.

So if and when the feature goes live for all users, the app may look and feel different than what has been revealed now.