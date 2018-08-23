Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 10:35 IST

Android Messages is being tested with Google Assistant integration: Report

Similar to Google Allo, Android Messages will show suggested messages with Google Assistant’s help.

About two years ago, Google launched Allo, which was one of the first messaging platforms that was deeply integrated with a digital assistant. It was more intuitive than a regular messenger, with its features like suggested messages, and voice commands. And now, the company seems to be bringing the same functionality to Android Messages app (sans the commands though).

Google Assistant.

Google Assistant.

According to a report by XDA Developers, Google is working at integrating Google Assistant into Android Messages. Reportedly, it will work similarly to how Google Assistant works on Allo, it will show users suggested messages, but it won’t come with the ability to talk to Google Assistant directly.

This report adds more gravitas to Google’s rumoured plans to drop Allo altogether. These plans were first brought to light when Google announced ‘Chat’ earlier this year, in which the company started to port over some of the most significant features from Allo like smart replies and the web client.

And now, Google has started to drop in a few Allo features to Android Message as well.

Do note, none of this has yet been officially confirmed by Google. Android Messages' speculated new feature is also reportedly in a nascent stage.

So if and when the feature goes live for all users, the app may look and feel different than what has been revealed now.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Google

Google Assistant to brighten your day up by delivering curated good news

Aug 22, 2018

Amazon Alexa

Bose QC35 II headphones have been updated with support for Amazon Alexa

Aug 10, 2018

Alexa x Cortana

Amazon and Microsoft release public preview of Alexa and Cortana integration

Aug 16, 2018

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL leak reveals smartphone’s final design, USB-C Pixel Buds

Aug 09, 2018

Android Pie

Google Nexus 6, Nexus 5X get a taste of Android Pie: Here’s all you need to know

Aug 22, 2018

Google

Google is storing user location data from your phones, despite being told not to

Aug 13, 2018

science

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018