Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android Camera app bug lets malicious apps secretly record video and steal data

The vulnerability allows a malicious app to record video and audio, and to steal location data from photos.


tech2 News StaffNov 20, 2019 10:03:25 IST

An Android operating system vulnerability has been disclosed that affects its built-in camera app. While Google fixed the issue for the Pixel phones back in July, the patches are still rolling out to smartphones in the broader Android ecosystem.

The flaw was uncovered by the cybersecurity firm Checkmarx in July, and its findings were first published by Ars Technica this week.

Researchers found that the vulnerability allowed a third-party application to request “storage permissions” from an Android phone user, which in turn gave it access to the camera, record video, and access geolocation data embedded in stored photos. Typically, an app requires access to specific permissions for this information. However, the vulnerability allowed access to all these functions with just storage permission.

Android Camera app bug lets malicious apps secretly record video and steal data

Representational image.

This, in turn, allowed hackers to use the vulnerability to record video and audio from affected devices and upload them to external servers without the knowledge of the user.

“Unfortunately, storage permissions are very broad and these permissions give access to the entire SD card. There are a large number of applications, with legitimate use-cases, that request access to this storage, yet have no special interest in photos or videos. In fact, it’s one of the most common requested permissions observed,” researchers at Checkmarx noted.

Google told Business Insider in a statement, "We appreciate Checkmarx bringing this to our attention and working with Google and Android partners to coordinate disclosure. The issue was addressed on impacted Google devices via a Play Store update to the Google Camera Application in July 2019. A patch has also been made available to all partners."

Samsung also says that it has patched the issue in its smartphones.

It is recommended that all Android users keep their smartphones updated to the latest version of the software.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung is abandoning its custom 'Mongoose' CPU core division in the US

Nov 05, 2019
Samsung is abandoning its custom 'Mongoose' CPU core division in the US
Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6.5-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery leaks online

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6.5-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery leaks online

Nov 18, 2019
Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

Google

Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

Nov 05, 2019
Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager

Google

Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager

Nov 08, 2019
Google parent company, Alphabet, investigating claims of sexual misconduct

Google

Google parent company, Alphabet, investigating claims of sexual misconduct

Nov 08, 2019
How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

Google Maps

How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

Nov 11, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019