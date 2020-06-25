FP Trending

Android Auto app has crossed the 500 million download mark on Google Play Store.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the figures are noteworthy even though most Android devices get shipped with the app pre-installed and ready-to-be activated. The report adds that users can get the Android Auto experience only with the app installed and their phones connected with compatible vehicle displays.

As per an Android Police report, the app has been a popular download with those who want to get all controls and features in a less distracting interface.

The report also adds that a leak last year highlighted the terms of Google's GMS agreement that require all phones which launch with or upgrade to Android 10 include a "headless" instance of Android Auto pre-installed.

Recently a Skype update has added Android Auto support for text messages as well.

This means that users will be able to see their text messages on the car's display, but there will not be any support for voice or video calls.

Last month an Android Auto update brought new Material themed icons to Maps navigation as well. According to a report in MobileSyrup, while earlier icons like ‘Settings,’ and location were filled in, but now some of them follow the style of other Material Theme apps and are wiry outlines of the previous icons.