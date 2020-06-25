Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android Auto app surpasses 500 million downloads on Google Play Store

Recently a Skype update has added Android Auto support for text messages as well.


FP TrendingJun 25, 2020 17:55:36 IST

Android Auto app has crossed the 500 million download mark on Google Play Store.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the figures are noteworthy even though most Android devices get shipped with the app pre-installed and ready-to-be activated. The report adds that users can get the Android Auto experience only with the app installed and their phones connected with compatible vehicle displays.

Android Auto app surpasses 500 million downloads on Google Play Store

Android Auto. Image: Google

As per an Android Police report, the app has been a popular download with those who want to get all controls and features in a less distracting interface.

The report also adds that a leak last year highlighted the terms of Google's GMS agreement that require all phones which launch with or upgrade to Android 10 include a "headless" instance of Android Auto pre-installed.

Recently a Skype update has added Android Auto support for text messages as well.

This means that users will be able to see their text messages on the car's display, but there will not be any support for voice or video calls.

Last month an Android Auto update brought new Material themed icons to Maps navigation as well. According to a report in MobileSyrup, while earlier icons like ‘Settings,’ and location were filled in, but now some of them follow the style of other Material Theme apps and are wiry outlines of the previous icons.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

You can add Android Auto to your Hyundai car, if it's eligible

May 28, 2016
You can add Android Auto to your Hyundai car, if it's eligible
Android Auto will no longer require a compatible car

Android Auto will no longer require a compatible car

May 19, 2016
Microsoft Skype Lite: How to get started and possibly make video calls on 2G

Microsoft Skype Lite: How to get started and possibly make video calls on 2G

Feb 22, 2017
Google rolls out new look and features for Web version of Play Store

Google rolls out new look and features for Web version of Play Store

Jul 16, 2013
Facebook Messenger for Android hits one billion downloads on Google Play Store

Facebook Messenger for Android hits one billion downloads on Google Play Store

Jun 10, 2015
Netbanking payment option rolling out on the Google Play Store in India

Netbanking payment option rolling out on the Google Play Store in India

Nov 09, 2016

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020