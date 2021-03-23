Tuesday, March 23, 2021Back to
Android apps crashing for some users; Google says it is working on a fix: All we know so far

For the users facing the issue, Google suggests that they should use the desktop interface until the issue is fixed.


tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2021 13:48:46 IST

Several users have reported that some Android apps are crashing for them. Google has acknowledged that there is a glitch and says that it is working on a fix. The issue is caused due to Android System WebView that lets the apps show web content on the device, as per a report by The Verge. Reportedly, this component of the Android system led the apps to crash. Samsung has also offered a temporary fix for the issue for users, which is to remove the WebView.

Samsung, on Twitter, is responding to queries of its users about the app crash. It's asking users to uninstall the last WebView update.

In a statement given to The Verge, Google said, “We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash for some users. We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.”

Google advises users to use the desktop interface until the issue is fixed.

