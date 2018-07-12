Google in a move to make Chromebooks and Chrome tablets similar to Android devices is slowly bringing in features of Android to the platform. We can see a number of core features that have been adapted to the new platform.

According to the report shown off by Google's Francois Beaufort this week on Google+, we can see that Google has now added support for app shortcuts to Chrome OS.

It is said that you can access these app shortcuts on Chrome OS devices through a long press or by a right click on the mouse.

A simple right click on the app's icon now not only shows the option of "open" and "unpin", but also gives out the application shortcuts available for that application.

But don't get too excited, as these features are only available on the Dev Channel on your Chrome OS device. Beta and stable users still need to wait for a while for the features to come their way. If your Chrome OS device has been updated to the Dev Channel then you can try out the feature by enabling the experimental flag.

You can type chrome://flags/#enable-touchable-app-context-menu and right-click an Android app pinned to a shelf or in the launcher.