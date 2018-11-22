tech2 News Staff

When Android Pie was announced, Google also unveiled its health-forward app called Digital Wellbeing. Ever since, the app has been in beta, and was only available for Google Pixel and Android One programme users. However, the app is now out of beta and is available on the Google Play Store, but again only for Pixel and Android One users. On Android, Digital Wellbeing is now hitting version 1.0 and it provides a dashboard for device usage.

The Digital Wellbeing app comes with improvements to the app’s back button behaviour and more options to the Wind Down feature. For the uninitiated, the Wind Down feature kicks in when you want to sleep, literally helping you wind down.

Needless to say, Android Pie is a requirement for any compatible device to run Digital Wellbeing.

The app also helps users reduce their screen time and shows an infographic of how much time they spent on the different kinds of apps for a specific day. This data can also be seen across a day, a week or even several months. That bit is more a part of the Screen Time feature, but the Wellbeing app steps in where users spot a habit they want to put a restriction on.

Finally, the app also comes with a DND Mode which aggressively limits notifications to help you remain, well, undisturbed.

Besides these minor changes, there are no significant updates to the app’s interface now that it is out of beta.