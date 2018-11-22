Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android 9 Pie's Digital Wellbeing app now out of beta, available on Play Store

The app is currently only available for Google Pixels, and smartphones running Android One programme.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 19:28 PM IST

When Android Pie was announced, Google also unveiled its health-forward app called Digital Wellbeing. Ever since, the app has been in beta, and was only available for Google Pixel and Android One programme users. However, the app is now out of beta and is available on the Google Play Store, but again only for Pixel and Android One users. On Android, Digital Wellbeing is now hitting version 1.0 and it provides a dashboard for device usage.

The Digital Wellbeing app comes with improvements to the app’s back button behaviour and more options to the Wind Down feature. For the uninitiated, the Wind Down feature kicks in when you want to sleep, literally helping you wind down.

Digital Wellbeing on Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

Digital Wellbeing on Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

Needless to say, Android Pie is a requirement for any compatible device to run Digital Wellbeing.

The app also helps users reduce their screen time and shows an infographic of how much time they spent on the different kinds of apps for a specific day. This data can also be seen across a day, a week or even several months. That bit is more a part of the Screen Time feature, but the Wellbeing app steps in where users spot a habit they want to put a restriction on.

Finally, the app also comes with a DND Mode which aggressively limits notifications to help you remain, well, undisturbed.

Besides these minor changes, there are no significant updates to the app’s interface now that it is out of beta.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

also see

Google Pixel 3 Lite

Google Pixel 3 Lite with 3.5mm headphone jack, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 leaked

Nov 17, 2018

Google Safety Centre

Google launches Safety Center in India with support for nine languages

Nov 14, 2018

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 2’s Now Playing feature can now be used on OnePlus 6, here’s how

Nov 14, 2018

Pixel

Google might come up with two new mid-range phones codenamed Bonito and Sargo

Nov 09, 2018

Pixel 3

Some Google Pixel 3 displays have a flickering problem that cannot be rectified

Nov 15, 2018

Google Camera Port

Xiaomi Mi 8, Poco F1 get Google Camera port with Night Sight: How to download

Nov 13, 2018

science

Will banking on seed banks take focus away from conserving natural habitats?

Nov 22, 2018

Conservation

Migrating Amur falcons protected where they were once hunted in a Nagaland village

Nov 22, 2018

Climate Change

After slow drop over a decade, greenhouse gases on the rose again in 2017: UN

Nov 22, 2018

Indian island of North Sentinel a mystery and should be kept that way: Researchers

Nov 22, 2018