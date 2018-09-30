Sunday, September 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 September, 2018 17:42 IST

Android Pie 9.0 yet to show up on Google's official Android distribution stats

Launched in August for the Google Pixel lineup, Android Pie is now available for a number of devices.

Google revealed its Android distribution statistics at the beginning of September just after launching Android Pie to the world. Having revised those numbers to the end of September, Android Pie continues to remain absent from the numbers.

Launched in early August for the Google Pixel and Pixel 2, Android Pie is now available for the Essential Phone, OnePlus 6 and also the Nokia 7 Plus. However, the numbers are still too low for Android Pie to make it to the list. What this essentially means is that Android Pie is currently available in less than 0.1 percent of the total number of Android smartphones across the world.

Android P

Android P

In comparison, Android Oreo saw a sizable jump, with Oreo 8.0 at 13.4 percent from the previously stated 11.4 percent and Oreo 8.1 at 5.8 percent, up from 3.2 percent. Collectively this adds up to a total of 19.2 percent, making it the third most used version of Android.

At the top of the pile, its still Android Nougat, which might have seen a small dip from 30.8 percent distribution to 29.3 percent, but continues to be the most popular amongst Android versions. A far as numbers are concerned, Android Marshmallow is at 21.6 percent and Lollipop at 18.3 percent. Rounding out the list is good old KitKat with just 7.8 percent.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

also see

Nokia

Nokia has rolled out the Android Pie 9.0 OS update for the Nokia 7 Plus

Sep 29, 2018

Redmi Note 5

Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 stable update begins rolling out to the Redmi Note 5

Sep 23, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 starts getting Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 update incrementally

Sep 22, 2018

Oppo A7

Oppo A7 leaked specifications reveal 6.2-inch HD Plus display, Snapdragon 450

Sep 23, 2018

Google

Google's AI-powered song recognition feature to be officially called Sound Search

Sep 17, 2018

Google Lens

Google Lens could work in real-time on the Pixel 3 reveals latest leaks

Sep 26, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018