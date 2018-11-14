We already know that the Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will be eligible for Android 9.0 Pie. Now, there is evidence to prove that some of these devices, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Note 8 will be getting the update soon.

Wi-Fi Alliance, which is a non-profit organization that promotes Wi-Fi technology and certifies Wi-Fi products, listed the three devices on its official website. Product finder results for the three devices revealed specifications of each of the smartphones. Specifications explicitly mentioned "Android, version:9.0" against the operating system. You can visit the listing here.

Recently, it was also announced that Samsung's new user interface called One UI, is apparently going to be released for the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8 as well.

At the Samsung Developer Conference on 7 November, the company unveiled a new user interface, with an aim to redesign the user experience in a way that it puts less stress on a user's thumbs and fingers as they try to navigate large screen displays.

As of now, Samsung has announced that the beta of One UI is open for sign-ups. The beta version rolls out to to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Note 9 in November itself.

Head here if you want to know the steps to join Samsung's Open UI beta program.