tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has made a bold statement with its Poco F1 smartphone by offering flagship-level specs at a mid-range price point. Among other things, Poco head of product Jai Mani had promised that the Poco F1 will be getting the Android 9.0 Pie update before the year ends. It seems that Poco is making good on that promise.

As per XDA-Developers, Xiaomi has now made its Android 9.0 Beta public for everyone to download in the form of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 build. This beta build has been out since October end but was earlier only available for select users only.

The report states that beta testers have been recommending the beta update quite highly which means there are little to no bugs in it. This leads us to believe that the stable update should be coming out very soon.

You can download the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 for the POCO F1 either as a Recovery ROM or as a Fastboot ROM.

As a word of caution it quite imperative that you back up all your important data before installing the ROM as there can be unresolved bugs in the update.