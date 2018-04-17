OnePlus has announced the launch of OxygenOS 5.1.0 for OnePlus 5 and 5T users.

The latest system update by the company brings the Android version up to 8.1 Oreo along with an updated Android security patch level updating the patches to April 2018. This is not the only new feature that OnePlus has added as part of the update as the company has also added iPhone X-like full-screen gestures in the update for 5T users.

Other changes include optimisations to the gaming mode along with ‘network boost’. OnePlus took to its official forums to announce the details about the update, which is rolling out in an incremental manner.

This means that the company is initially rolling out the update to a small group of users. This is to ensure that there are no hidden issues or problems with the update. This will make sure that the entire user base is not affected in case OnePlus wants to rollback the update to resolve teething issues.

We have added the complete changelog to detail the changes in the new update.

System

Updated system to Android 8.1 Oreo

Updated Android security patch to 2018-04

Added full-screen gesture support (Only 5T)

Gaming mode

Added new optimizations in gaming mode including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness

Added network boost - network priority for gaming App in the foreground

Launcher

Added category tags in the search section of the app drawer

Auto name folders based on category

If the update is not available for you then you don’t need to worry. The new version is rolling out as an incremental update as pointed out earlier.