Android 12 will make using third-party apps easier while ensuring phone's security isn't compromised

Google says it has received feedback from some developers on smoother “user experience for installing another app store on their device even better”.


FP TrendingSep 30, 2020 16:23:36 IST

When the Android 12 releases next year, Google is going to make using third-party apps easier. It will be one of the many changes that come with the updated version. Users will be able to find and download apps from third-party app stores with increased flexibility. The company says that it will also make sure that the phone’s security is not compromised in the process.

According to Google, they have received feedback from some developers on how they can make the “user experience for installing another app store on their device even better”.

“In response to that feedback, we will be making changes in Android 12 [to be released next year’s] to make it even easier for people to use other app stores on their devices while being careful not to compromise the safety measures Android has in place,” Google stated.

Android 12 will make using third-party apps easier while ensuring phones security isnt compromised

Representational Image. 

Other app stores are allowed by Google to function currently. Every store has different business terms with respect to their share of profits from app sales and in-app purchases (IAP). These terms are the reason behind Fortnite being available on Epic’s app store and Samsung’s Galaxy Apps, but not from Google’s Play Store. This was followed by a lawsuit filed by Epic Games against both Apple and Google.

Now Epic, Spotify and some developers have launched “Coalition for App Fairness” that speaks against the 30 per cent fee on sales charged by Apple App Store. The group is yet to talk against Google though.

There are some changes regarding business terms in the hangar as well. Starting 30 September 2021, all in-app purchases need to go through the Google Play billing system. This rule is existent and according to the tech giant, most developers already use the Play billing system.

There is also the 30 per cent cut of the price that Google takes from developers. But the firm refers to that as the “service fee” on IAPs.

