Friday, January 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android 12 will feature 'App Pairs', a revamped version of split screen that will group two apps together as one task

With App Pairs, users will be able to pick two apps from their tab of recently opened apps and create a pair.


FP TrendingJan 22, 2021 09:58:56 IST

Android provides users with the ability to employ the split screen feature when they need to open two different apps on their device at the same time. This feature has been there for long and is even accessible on Android 11. But it looks like Google is working on revamping the split screen. This new version will be available on Android 12 and it will be called ‘App Pairs’. According to a report by 9to5Google, the split screen will undergo a complete revamp where two apps will be grouped together as one task. This is in contrast to the previous version where one app was pinned by the phone.

Android 12 will feature App Pairs, a revamped version of split screen that will group two apps together as one task

Google Pixel 3 XL

This means that users will be able to pick two apps from their tab of recently opened apps and create a pair. Once paired, users will be able to swap between the two according to their needs. A simple swish of the fingers will bring any other single app to use or you can go back to working on the app pair that you had created.

In the present scenario, in order to use split screen on Android, users have to open one app then turn on the Split Screen feature from the Recents tab in the device. Once activated, the chosen app gets hidden away for the most part and your phone’s display comes back to the home screen for you to choose a second app. Here, while you go on about working on the second app, the first app has been pinned to the top of the screen until you turn the feature off. Like the current feature, the new one is also going to provide users with a divider, so that they can prioritize one over the other.

The 9to5Google report pointed out how through the years, various firms have crafted their own “alternative split-screen capabilities” as Google’s split screen system stayed sans any upgrade. One example is Microsoft Surface Duo which has app groups, a feature where two apps can be grouped to appear together on each screen.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Lists

Microsoft Lists app that lets users categorise data in lists is now available for iOS users

Jan 21, 2021
Microsoft Lists app that lets users categorise data in lists is now available for iOS users
CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Samsung

CES 2021: Samsung to host an event at 7.30 pm IST today, may unveil Neo QLED TVs with Mini-LED

Jan 11, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones will not come with charger and headphones

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones will not come with charger and headphones

Jan 15, 2021
Samsung introduces 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED display

Samsung

Samsung introduces 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED display

Jan 08, 2021
Microsoft starts rolling out history and tab sync features for Edge browser users

Microsoft

Microsoft starts rolling out history and tab sync features for Edge browser users

Jan 08, 2021
Exynos 2100 launch highlights: Samsung launches its first 5G-integrated chipset built on 5nm processing tech

Samsung

Exynos 2100 launch highlights: Samsung launches its first 5G-integrated chipset built on 5nm processing tech

Jan 12, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021