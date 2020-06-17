Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
Android 11 may come with hidden Recycle Bin feature to trash instead of deleting files

Trash files can be untrashed any time before its expiration date if an app gives access to it or with users' consent.


FP TrendingJun 17, 2020 16:09:11 IST

Android 11 has come with a number of upgrades to the operating system. One of the major features it will include is a hidden recycle bin that will enable users to move photos and videos to the trash instead of deleting them completely.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the new "trashing" mechanism will let users trash a file instead of deleting it. This will provide them with a chance to recover the file later.

Image: Pixabay

As of now, whenever a user deletes a file, it is completely erased from their system with no chance of recovery.

Whatever files users trash will be hidden by default. The feature will be a blessing in disguise for those who miss out on important files on their devices by accidentally deleting them.

The files which will be trashed will not be accessible to users in a way how the Recycle Bin on a PC does. The feature will be provided through an updated MediaStore API.

In a video on Android Developers YouTube channel, Android Product Manager Roxanna Aliabadi said, "Apps can now choose to trash a file instead of deleting them. This gives the user a chance to recover the files later."


Trash files will be hidden by default but can be displayed if an app wants to.

"A trash item will be automatically be deleted by the OS after 30 days," she added.

Trash files can be untrashed any time before its expiration date if an app gives access to it or with users' consent.

A report by 9to5 Google says that the new feature is quite similar to the Recycle Bin on Windows computers, except Android won’t have a dedicated trash folder to show your trashed items.

A glimpse of this feature was provided by app developer Yuriy Mysochenko in February. Mysochenko used the first Android 11 Developer Preview that had the new MediaStore API with trash request support.

The developer shared a screenshot that shows a sample app with a ‘Move to trash' option instead of a 'Delete' button.

Apart from the Trash, Android 11 will also be available with a new file status option that will be called Favourite. It will allow users to give special status, not just on the default gallery app but across other media apps.

