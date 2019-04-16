Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Analysts forecast 200 million smart speaker devices will be sold this year

Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod and Google Home form the majority of the smart speaker market.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 17:25:26 IST

Smart speaker sales across the globe have been on the rise. According to analysts at Canalys, the global smart speaker market could go over 200 million units by the end of this year.

Analysts forecast 200 million smart speaker devices will be sold this year

Amazon upcoming free service is essentially meant for users of its Echo range of devices. Image: tech2/Sachin Gokhale

Smart speaker devices by Amazon, Apple and Google will grow up to 207.9 million units in 2019 from 114 million units. That’s a tremendous 82.4 percent jump in numbers. The report also states that smart speaker ownership will go past that of tablets by 2021 and the number of sold units could reach 600 million.

Coming down to specific regional sales, the US is said to retain the lead because of its 46 percent growth. China, South Korea and Japan will witness a growth of 166, 132 and 131 percent, respectively. Other countries mentioned include Canada, Germany and the UK which will grow by 80, 49 and 47 percent respectively.

Smart speaker analysis, April 2019. Image: Canalys.

Smart speaker analysis, April 2019. Image: Canalys.

Canalys senior analyst Jason Low said, “The growing installed base of smart speakers is an opportunity to create new business models and to drive profit beyond music and audio content streaming services.” He added, “Smart assistants are becoming a conduit to offer services, such as assisted living, health care, and government services.”

Although the high numbers seem over the top, it’s too early to say whether the trend will continue. A separate survey by NPR and Edison Research discovered that 69 percent of the participants stated they weren’t going to buy a smart speaker in the next six months. Out of the lot, only 30 percent were “somewhat likely” or “very likely” to buy a new device. Analysts at Markets and Markets are predicting the market to be worth $11.79 billion by 2023.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Alexa

Alexa will now be able to pull out important data from your health records

Apr 06, 2019
Alexa will now be able to pull out important data from your health records
Amazon brings the Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to India but they wont sell right away

Amazon

Amazon brings the Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to India but they wont sell right away

Apr 11, 2019

science

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019
NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019