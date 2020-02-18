Tuesday, February 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Apple warns investors it won't meet its Q2 financial goals

Besides a slow production of iPhones, Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China.


The Associated PressFeb 18, 2020 10:15:31 IST

Apple is warning investors that it won’t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut the production of iPhones.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production is ramping up slowly.

“The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,” Apple said in a statement.

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Apple warns investors it wont meet its Q2 financial goals

Representational image: Pixabay

The death toll from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.

Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple’s 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours. China is Apple’s third-largest retail market for iPhones, after the US and Europe.

(Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: India to send supplies on 'special relief plane' to China’s Wuhan, will bring back Indians and citizens of neighbouring nations)

Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand has been strong and is in line with the company’s expectations.

On 28 January, Apple said it expected second-quarter revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. Apple’s second-quarter ends on 30 March.

Apple says the situation is evolving and it will provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus update 7 Feb: Doctor who warned the world about this virus dies, death toll at 636 and more

Feb 07, 2020
Coronavirus update 7 Feb: Doctor who warned the world about this virus dies, death toll at 636 and more
Coronavirus update 5 Feb: Death toll rises to 490; people under observation in Kerala, Punjab; safe vaccine over a year away and more

Coronavirus update 5 Feb: Death toll rises to 490; people under observation in Kerala, Punjab; safe vaccine over a year away and more

Feb 05, 2020
Coronavirus toll overtakes 2003 SARS outbreak as 717 deaths reported from China alone; over 34,000 more infected

NewsTracker

Coronavirus toll overtakes 2003 SARS outbreak as 717 deaths reported from China alone; over 34,000 more infected

Feb 08, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: Toll rises to 636 with 69 deaths reported from Hubei province; total number of cases nationwide exceeds 31,000

NewsTracker

Coronavirus outbreak: Toll rises to 636 with 69 deaths reported from Hubei province; total number of cases nationwide exceeds 31,000

Feb 07, 2020
Coronavirus death toll touches 108 in one day, slight fall in reported number of new cases

coronavirus

Coronavirus death toll touches 108 in one day, slight fall in reported number of new cases

Feb 11, 2020
COVID-19 is the official name for the novel coronavirus that emerged from China: WHO

coronavirus

COVID-19 is the official name for the novel coronavirus that emerged from China: WHO

Feb 12, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020