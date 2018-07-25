Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 25 July, 2018 10:07 IST

Amid a face-off with Apple, TRAI says rules to curb pesky calls are unbiased

TRAI Chairman RS Sharma asserted that 'the regulation has nothing to do with a specific company'.

Telecom regulator TRAI today said that its rules on curbing pesky calls do not target any specific player or operating system, and advocated that consumers must have the freedom to report unsolicited commercial communications or complain about them to the sector regulator.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Defending the recent rules on pesky calls also called unsolicited commercial communications regulations, that has come under criticism from certain quarters within the industry, TRAI Chairman RS Sharma asserted that 'the regulation has nothing to do with a specific company'.

Responding to various queries on a live Q&A session on Twitter, Sharma sought to clear the air around the regulator's ongoing faceoff with Apple not allowing TRAI's Do Not Disturb (DND) app on the iOS platform, and the larger implication of its pesky call regulations for the US tech titan.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI's) pesky call regulations issued last week says that "every access provider shall ensure, within six months' time, that all smartphone devices registered on its network support the permissions required for the functioning" of apps to report such calls.

This has led to industry inferences that operators may be compelled to shut down Apple iPhones on their networks if the latter failed to allow pesky call app on its smartphones within the stipulated period.

"The situation is misconstrued. The regulations say that when I use a smartphone if there is an unsolicited SMS or call, I should be facilitated to make a complaint to the regulator...It has nothing to do with a particular company. I, as a consumer, must have the freedom to forward an SMS (unsolicited telemarketing message)," he said. To another question on whether the expansion of the digital universe beyond the realm of telecom networks as recognised by TRAI in its suggestions on data ownership, security, and privacyjustifies an overarching communications regulator, Sharma said that he felt that the matter was for the Government to decide.

"I am not the competent person to answer this query. But this debate has been going on with regard to convergence in broadcasting and telecom space...on the need for converged regulator. Yes, there is probably a need but it is for the Government to see," Sharma said.

Sharma said that the recent regulation on unsolicited telemarketing communications aim to make all stakeholders responsible and create an ecosystem where every activity is registered on the blockchain.

On the issue of whether the spate of merger and acquisitions in the market could create a situation of cartelisation and monopoly, Sharma pointed out that most of the global markets have 3-4 players.

"In most of the markets there are 3-4 players of significance, so concerns related to monopolisation are not justified...But if people form cartels, there are regulators who will take care of the issue...We will cross the bridge when it comes."

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Telecom

Jio tops charts in 4G download speed while Idea registers highest upload speed

Jul 18, 2018

Consumer Complaints

DoT receives 40 to 50 mn consumer complaints annually, says Telecom Secretary

Jul 18, 2018

Data Privacy

Telecom firms 'mere custodians' of people's data with no rights over it: TRAI

Jul 17, 2018

TRAI DND

TRAI's new DND regulations could force carriers to dump services for iPhones

Jul 21, 2018

net neutrality

TC approves net neutrality rules which bar providers from throttling data speeds

Jul 12, 2018

Data Privacy

TRAI's recommendations on privacy are welcome but some questions still need to be answered

Jul 18, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018