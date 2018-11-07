Wednesday, November 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 November, 2018 12:27 IST

AMD announces world's first 7 nm GPU: 'Radeon Instinct' to target AI, ML tasks

The use of a 7nm process means that the GPUs can be far more energy efficient than previous designs.

AMD today unveiled what is the world’s first 7 nm GPU, and the first GPUs that fully support PCIe 4.0 features. Unfortunately, these new GPUs aren’t meant for gamers.

Labelled as Radeon Instinct MI50 and MI60, the new GPUs, despite being called graphics cards, are designed for machine learning and AI tasks. The use of a 7 nm process, one which even Intel is yet to crack, means that the GPUs can be far more efficient, running faster and consuming less power. Compliance with PCIe 4.0 specifications means that the GPU can communicate at a much higher bandwidth and lower latency than previous designs.

Instinct is designed to accelerate machine learning and artificial intelligence tasks.

Instinct is designed to accelerate machine learning and artificial intelligence tasks.

To add to this, the GPUs both feature support for HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory 2), which gives them a whopping 1 TB/s bandwidth to play around with. Better yet, using AMD’s Infinity Fabric, which vastly improves data bandwidth between compatible components, is supported between graphics cards. What this means is that the MI60 and MI50 can be paired with up to 4 other MI60s and MI50s, allowing for a communication speed of over 200 MB/s.

For the applications being targeted by Instinct, this bandwidth is critical.

The cards feature support for various types of complex computing tasks, more than the traditional GPU, making them more suited for High Performance Computing (HPC) applications. Features like built-in support for virtualisation are a boon for cloud service providers.

AMD has also released an Application Development Environment for Instinct GPUs as well as its EPYC and Ryzen CPUs.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence will match humans intelligence by 2062: Report

Nov 05, 2018

Google

Google pledges $25 million for projects using AI to solve societal problems

Oct 30, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is now planning to build its own augmented reality glasses: Report

Oct 26, 2018

Philips Healthcare

Philips launches start-up programme to focus on AI application in healthcare

Oct 23, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft is using AI to empower close to one billion with disabilities: Report

Oct 29, 2018

Microsoft Cortana Head

Microsoft's Head of digital Assistant Cortana to quit by yearend: Report

Nov 07, 2018

science

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018

Conservation

Rare, vital plants may require an entirely different approach to conservation

Nov 06, 2018

Mars Lander

InSight mission's landing sight on Mars is unremarkable, plain as vanilla: NASA

Nov 06, 2018

Life in Space

NASA's new $7 million project to search for life in space in an 'agnostic fashion'

Nov 06, 2018