US-based chipmaker AMD on Wednesday announced the availability of its first "AMD EPYC" processor-based offering on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The offering is up to 66 percent less on average per core than general purpose instances offered by the competition and is the most cost-effective instance available on any Public Cloud.

"With the launch of the AMD instance, Oracle has once again demonstrated that we are focused on getting the best value and performance to our customers," said Clay Magouyrk, Senior Vice President, Software Development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

"At greater than 269GB per second, the 'AMD EPYC' platform offers the highest memory bandwidth of any public cloud instance," he added.

With 64 cores per server and up to 33 percent more memory channels than comparable x86 instances, the "Standard E2" offering is ideally suited for data analytics workloads that demand higher cores and memory bandwidth.

"The EPYC processor provides more cores, more memory bandwidth, and outstanding stability. It is a perfect fit for Oracle customers running their business applications in the Cloud," said Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Banager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD.