Audio device manufacturer Ambrane has released two TWS earbuds, namely the NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22 in India. Both the earbuds have been priced at Rs 2,499 and the products can be bought from the brand’s official website along with retail stores across the country. As per a press release by Ambrane, NeoBuds 11 is part of the extended series of NeoBuds is configured with the latest Bluetooth version 5.0 for better connectivity.

The earbuds offer up to four hours of music playback time and up to 12 hours of battery life with the charging case. The company boasts of a quick 1.5 hours of charging time. Also, the charging case comes with an LED Digital Display. This display will allow users to see the battery level of both the case and the earphones in numbers.

These earbuds are IPX4 sweat resistant hence quite suitable for long drawn sweaty workout sessions. It features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which eliminates loud ambient noise, thereby not only letting users enjoy clear music but also connect over crystal clear conversations. Users can control the earbuds using the touchpad control and would not have to go back to their phones in order to do simple tasks. The earphones come with support for Google Assistant and Siri for following voice commands.

On the other hand, the NeoBuds 22 includes support for the latest 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity. It also has a multi-functional button and voice assistance for both Android and iOS users. The firm has marketed the products for those who are always ‘on-the-move’ as the earbuds offer music playback time up to four hours which extends to 14 hours when packed with the charging case.

Like its sister product, the NeoBuds 22 also comes with a charging time of just 1.5 hours. The earbuds offer a transmission range of 10 meters to make it super convenient for users to control music or calls without reaching for the phones.