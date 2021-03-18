Thursday, March 18, 2021Back to
Ambrane launches Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earbuds in India at Rs 2,999

Both the earphones are water-resistant with the IPX5 feature and also come with a warranty of 365 days.


FP TrendingMar 18, 2021 15:26:55 IST

Indian electronics company Ambrane has launched two TWS earbuds called Dots 11 and Dots 20. While Dots 20 supports environmental noise cancellation  (ENC), both the wireless earbuds have long battery life. According to the press statement released by Ambrane, Dots 11 will be available in black colour with a matte finish. Along with black colour, Dots 20 is also going to be available in white. The latest products by Ambrane, which are priced at Rs 2,999, are available at e-commerce apps Amazon and Flipkart.

Ambrane Dots 11

Dots 20 have a playtime of 25 hours whereas the playtime of Dots 11 is 20 hours. Both the wireless earbuds have smart touch control which can be used to play, pause and manage music and has easy accessibility. Along with this, the earbuds have Bluetooth V5.0 and the design will perfectly fit, allowing users of Dots 20 and Dots 11 to hussle, states the press release.

Equipped with voice assistance through Siri and Google Assistant, both the earphones are water-resistant with the IPX5 feature and also come with a warranty of 365 days.

 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


