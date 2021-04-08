FP Trending

Indian audio accessory maker Ambrane has introduced new wireless neckbands in different ranges in India. The new neckbands include the Bassband Lite, Bassband Pro, Melody 11, Melody 20, and Trendz 11, as per a press release. The range starts at Rs 1,299 and goes up to Rs 2,199. Apart from the brand’s website, buyers can get their hands on these Bluetooth earphones from Amazon and Flipkart too.

Ambrans Bassband Lite, Bassband Pro

Both the Bassband Lite and Pro neckbands focus on the bass and try creating a “high thumping” bass output. The Pro comes with dynamic drivers for HD quality audio, a snug fit, and supports IPX5 sweat resistance. It also comes with up to six hours of playback time, along with fast charging capabilities.

The Bassband Lite, on the other hand, is a watered-down variant of the same but offers the bass-centric music output. It too gets up to six hours of playback and a snug fit, like the Pro variant. However, it lacks sweat resistance and fast charging.

The Bassband Lite costs Rs 1,299, while the Bassband Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 2,199.

Ambrane Melody 11, Melody 20

The Melody 11 and the Melody 20 are focused on the treble and come with dual stereo output for a focus on the bass too. While the Melody 11 gets a battery life of up to six hours, the Melody 20 comes with a battery life of up to eight hours.

The Melody 11 and the Melody 20 are priced at Rs 1,799 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

Ambrane Trendz 11

Lastly, the Ambrane Trendz 11 comes with deep bass technology, again for a bass-centric music output and a battery life of up to six hours of playback and up to 1.5 hours of charge time. The Ambrane Trendz 11 comes at a price of Rs 1,999.

The press release states that all the new neckbands support a built-in mic, Google Assistant/Siri support, and tangle-free wear with its magnetic clasps. They are available to buy via the company’s website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.