Thursday, April 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ambrane launches a new range of Bluetooth earphones in India, starting at Rs 1,299

Ambrane Trendz 11 comes with a battery life of up to six hours of playback and up to 1.5 hours of charge time.


FP TrendingApr 08, 2021 18:06:33 IST

Indian audio accessory maker Ambrane has introduced new wireless neckbands in different ranges in India. The new neckbands include the Bassband Lite, Bassband Pro, Melody 11, Melody 20, and Trendz 11, as per a press release. The range starts at Rs 1,299 and goes up to Rs 2,199. Apart from the brand’s website, buyers can get their hands on these Bluetooth earphones from Amazon and Flipkart too.

Ambrans Bassband Lite, Bassband Pro

Both the Bassband Lite and Pro neckbands focus on the bass and try creating a “high thumping” bass output. The Pro comes with dynamic drivers for HD quality audio, a snug fit, and supports IPX5 sweat resistance. It also comes with up to six hours of playback time, along with fast charging capabilities.

Ambrane launches a new range of Bluetooth earphones in India, starting at Rs 1,299

Bassband Pro

The Bassband Lite, on the other hand, is a watered-down variant of the same but offers the bass-centric music output. It too gets up to six hours of playback and a snug fit, like the Pro variant. However, it lacks sweat resistance and fast charging.

The Bassband Lite costs Rs 1,299, while the Bassband Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 2,199.

Ambrane Melody 11, Melody 20

The Melody 11 and the Melody 20 are focused on the treble and come with dual stereo output for a focus on the bass too. While the Melody 11 gets a battery life of up to six hours, the Melody 20 comes with a battery life of up to eight hours.

The Melody 11 and the Melody 20 are priced at Rs 1,799 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

Ambrane Trendz 11

Lastly, the Ambrane Trendz 11 comes with deep bass technology, again for a bass-centric music output and a battery life of up to six hours of playback and up to 1.5 hours of charge time. The Ambrane Trendz 11 comes at a price of Rs 1,999.

The press release states that all the new neckbands support a built-in mic, Google Assistant/Siri support, and tangle-free wear with its magnetic clasps. They are available to buy via the company’s website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ambrane

Ambrane launches Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earbuds in India at Rs 2,999

Mar 18, 2021
Ambrane launches Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earbuds in India at Rs 2,999
Ambrane launches two new NeoBuds TWS earbuds at Rs 2,499: All we know

Ambrane NeoBuds TWS

Ambrane launches two new NeoBuds TWS earbuds at Rs 2,499: All we know

Jan 20, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021