Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon's 'technical error' causes it to leak user names, email addresses: Report

Amazon says it has since fixed the issue and that there were no traces of breach on its website.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 10:56 AM IST

Amazon has been sending out emails to some of its users, informing them of a recently occurred 'technical error' on the website, that caused their names and email address to be publicly visible on the site.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

This was first reported by BetaNews, and apparently, Amazon has refused to reveal how many users were affected by this. However, the only way to know if you were one of them is if you receive an email from the company. So, just to be sure, you can check your email that you used to register on Amazon. If you are a Gmail user, make sure to check the Update tab.

Brian Krebs, an independent investigative journalist, who often writes for The New York Times, rightly points out in a tweet:

At the time of writing this story, a report by The Verge updated that Amazon has since fixed whatever was causing the 'technical error'.

It is still unclear how many people were affected by this and in which regions. From the data available at the moment, many users in the UK and the US have received this email.

We just did a quick dipstick with our team members and no one from tech2 has received any such notification from Amazon. In case you do get such notification, do let us know in the comments section.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Sub, Kindle Paperwhite start shipping in India

Nov 15, 2018

Amazon

Amazon to stop blocking Australians from shopping on its larger US website

Nov 22, 2018

Audible

Amazon launches its audiobook service Audible in India starting at Rs 199 a month

Nov 07, 2018

Amazon-Apple

Amazon to carry more Apple products globally selling its latest iPhone, iPad

Nov 10, 2018

Skype

You can now place Microsoft Skype calls in India using Amazon's Alexa assistant

Nov 21, 2018

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video in India is 73% cheaper than anywhere else in the world

Nov 12, 2018

science

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018

Public Health

Diabetes to affect 98 million Indians by 2030, better access to insulin needed

Nov 21, 2018