tech2 News Staff

Amazon has been sending out emails to some of its users, informing them of a recently occurred 'technical error' on the website, that caused their names and email address to be publicly visible on the site.

This was first reported by BetaNews, and apparently, Amazon has refused to reveal how many users were affected by this. However, the only way to know if you were one of them is if you receive an email from the company. So, just to be sure, you can check your email that you used to register on Amazon. If you are a Gmail user, make sure to check the Update tab.

Brian Krebs, an independent investigative journalist, who often writes for The New York Times, rightly points out in a tweet:

Amazon's legit been sending out notices saying sorry we exposed your email address. Seems likely related to this https://t.co/21cRB2dHTk… Besides the brevity, what's giving people pause is they sign the email https://t.co/KDiteRFaeR Why cap the "a" and why no https://? Strange pic.twitter.com/mwty3GmCN1 — briankrebs (@briankrebs) November 21, 2018

At the time of writing this story, a report by The Verge updated that Amazon has since fixed whatever was causing the 'technical error'.

It is still unclear how many people were affected by this and in which regions. From the data available at the moment, many users in the UK and the US have received this email.

We just did a quick dipstick with our team members and no one from tech2 has received any such notification from Amazon. In case you do get such notification, do let us know in the comments section.