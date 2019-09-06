Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon's Ring camera raises civil liberties concerns - U.S. senator

By Bryan Pietsch WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Edward Markey raised concerns on Thursday that law enforcement use of Amazon.com Inc's Ring doorbell camera in investigations could disproportionately affect people of colour and encourage racial profiling.


ReutersSep 06, 2019 04:15:23 IST

Amazons Ring camera raises civil liberties concerns - U.S. senator

By Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Edward Markey raised concerns on Thursday that law enforcement use of Amazon.com Inc's Ring doorbell camera in investigations could disproportionately affect people of colour and encourage racial profiling.

In a letter to Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, Markey said sharing information from Ring's at-home camera systems with police departments "could easily create a surveillance network that places dangerous burdens on people of colour" and stoke "racial anxieties" in communities where it works with law enforcement.

Markey, the ranking member on the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Security, said he was "alarmed to learn that Ring is pursuing facial recognition technology" and that Amazon was marketing its facial recognition technology Rekognition to police departments.

Ring declined to comment.

Facial recognition technology has been shown to disproportionately misidentify people of colour. In a 2018 American Civil Liberties Union study, Rekognition incorrectly matched 28 members of Congress, including Markey, to a database of 25,000 publicly available arrest photos.

Markey cited civil liberties concerns about "countless bystanders who may be unaware that they are being filmed" by Ring cameras.

Ring products include at-home camera surveillance systems and a social network called Neighbours for users to share and discuss footage captured on its cameras.

Markey asked Bezos for a list of all law enforcement entities with access to Ring footage, and for the company's plans to add facial recognition technology.

(Reporting by Bryan Pietsch; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Argentine presidential front-runner seeks alternatives to austerity -advisers

Aug 22, 2019
Argentine presidential front-runner seeks alternatives to austerity -advisers
Plastic particles in drinking water present 'low' risk: WHO

Newstracker

Plastic particles in drinking water present 'low' risk: WHO

Aug 22, 2019
Japan says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 'very tough' talks

Newstracker

Japan says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 'very tough' talks

Aug 22, 2019
Japan August manufacturing shrinks for fourth month as export orders fall: flash PMI

Newstracker

Japan August manufacturing shrinks for fourth month as export orders fall: flash PMI

Aug 22, 2019
Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

Newstracker

Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

Aug 22, 2019
Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus

Newstracker

Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus

Aug 22, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019