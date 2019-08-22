Thursday, August 22, 2019Back to
Amazon's online grocery shopping store Amazon Fresh coming to India on 23 August

Launched back in 2007 in Seattle, Amazon Fresh happens to be expanding into many countries.


tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 20:23:40 IST

Amazon, which already has a major hand in the e-commerce business, is now expanding its operations into delivering groceries in India via Amazon Fresh.

Amazon Fresh. Reuters

Launched back in 2007 in Seattle, Amazon Fresh happens to be expanding into many countries of late and since Walmart-backed Flipkart has been eyeing the space, it would appear that this is an opportune time for Amazon Fresh to set up base in India. Before launching Fresh, Amazon had been sending groceries via its Prime Now app.

To access Amazon Fresh one would have to visit the main Amazon website and app in India. The report mentions that users will have the option to choose from 5,000 products which range from packaged food, personal care, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and more.

Amazon Fresh, as per the report by ETtech, will first be rolled out in Bengaluru on 23 August and will then subsequently be rolled out to Mumbai and Delhi/NCR.

“With Amazon Fresh, customers can experience the convenience and speed of ordering daily essentials on Amazon.in. Now, customers can order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get it within 2 hours. We are starting this service in Bengaluru and will soon roll this out to customers in other cities,” said Siddharth Nambiar, Director of Category Management at Amazon India in an interview with ETtech.

The report also mentions that Amazon India Retail, the wholly-owned food retail unit of Amazon in India, will be one of the many sellers on Amazon Fresh.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

