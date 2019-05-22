Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon's Jeff Bezos finally lands the rights to use .amazon domain name

Back in 2012, Amazon applied for ".amazon" and two internationalized versions of the name.

Agence France-PresseMay 22, 2019 16:29:38 IST

E-commerce giant Amazon was on its way to running its own online neighborhood Monday after the internet's address keeper granted the ".amazon" domain to the company.

After waiting in vain for years for the US online retail colossus and an alliance of South American countries to resolve their battle over the right to web addresses ending with ".amazon," the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) this month sided with the Seattle-based company.

In 2012, Amazon applied for ".amazon" and two internationalized versions of the name. Brazil and several other countries put the US company on notice that they were opposed to the idea.

Amazons Jeff Bezos finally lands the rights to use .amazon domain name

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

"Due to its inseparable semantic relation to the Amazon forest, that domain should not be, in any way, the monopoly of a company," the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs argued on its website.

"On the contrary, it is imperative that the States concerned be able to participate in the management and use of the name in order to defend and promote the natural, cultural and symbolic heritage of the Amazon region, as well as foster the regional economy and the digital inclusion of the populations living there."

ICANN said it balanced concerns of all involved and stalled the company's application for the domain in hopes the internet firm and member states of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization would work out a solution.

"ACTO and the Amazon corporation have been unable to come to a mutually acceptable solution or agree on an extension of time for continued discussions," ICANN said.

"In light of this, the board is now moving forward with the next steps laid out... and is directing ICANN org to continue processing the .AMAZON applications toward delegation."

There will be a public comment period as per procedures established for granting new domain names.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said it feared the ICANN decision did not sufficiently take into account the interests of the South American governments involved and undermined the rights of sovereign states.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Amazon Basics

Amazon India launches 1 ton, 1.5 ton air conditioners under Amazon Basics category

May 11, 2019
Amazon India launches 1 ton, 1.5 ton air conditioners under Amazon Basics category
Exclusive: Amazon rolls out machines that pack orders and replace jobs

Newstracker

Exclusive: Amazon rolls out machines that pack orders and replace jobs

May 14, 2019
#BoycottAmazon trends on Twitter because users discovered toilet seat covers depicting Hindu Gods

Amazon

#BoycottAmazon trends on Twitter because users discovered toilet seat covers depicting Hindu Gods

May 16, 2019
After criticism over cashless stores, Amazon opens first-ever cash-friendly store in New York

NewsTracker

After criticism over cashless stores, Amazon opens first-ever cash-friendly store in New York

May 10, 2019
Tata Sky Binge to offer content from apps like Hotstar, Eros now and others at Rs 249 per month

Tata Sky Binge

Tata Sky Binge to offer content from apps like Hotstar, Eros now and others at Rs 249 per month

May 16, 2019
FTC urged by child advocates to investigate Amazon Alexa for alleged privacy flaws

Amazon

FTC urged by child advocates to investigate Amazon Alexa for alleged privacy flaws

May 09, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019