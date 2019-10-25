Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon's holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares fall 8%

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue well below analysts' estimates on Thursday as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart as well as other online retailers, sending its shares down 8%. The company forecast net sales in the range of $80.0 billion to $86.5 billion (£62.23 billion) for the crucial holiday quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $87.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv


ReutersOct 25, 2019 02:15:08 IST

Amazons holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares fall 8%

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue well below analysts' estimates on Thursday as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart as well as other online retailers, sending its shares down 8%.

The company forecast net sales in the range of $80.0 billion to $86.5 billion (£62.23 billion) for the crucial holiday quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $87.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The downbeat outlook reinforces worries that the ongoing U.S.-China trade spat is hurting the U.S. retail industry. Holiday sales typically generate a majority of retailers' sales and profit.

Amazon also said it expects current-quarter operating income to be between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion, while analysts were expecting $4.19 billion, according to research firm FactSet.

Net sales rose to $69.98 billion from $56.58 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating estimates of $68.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income fell to $2.13 billion, or $4.23 per share, during the quarter, from $2.88 billion, or $5.75 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $4.62 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Newstracker

India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024

Oct 14, 2019
India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
DUP's Dodds says North Ireland must stay in full UK customs union - Repubblica

Newstracker

DUP's Dodds says North Ireland must stay in full UK customs union - Repubblica

Oct 13, 2019
Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Newstracker

Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Oct 12, 2019
Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

Newstracker

Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

Oct 12, 2019
Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves 1 dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Newstracker

Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves 1 dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Oct 12, 2019
As new Syrian exodus unfolds, some fear they will never go home

Newstracker

As new Syrian exodus unfolds, some fear they will never go home

Oct 12, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019