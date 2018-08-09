Amazon's Freedom Sale has already begun as of today and it would seem that the e-commerce giant has some enticing deals in place for customers. Apart from the discounts that are already available for customers, it would seem that SBI card holders will be getting a 10 percent instant discount. There will obviously be some terms and conditions.
Here are some deals on Amazon that you should definitely consider
All prices mentioned are discounted prices as shown on Amazon
Smartphones
- Honor 7X for Rs 9,999 (29 percent discount)
- Echo Dot for Rs 3,499 (22 percent discount)
- Vivo V9 Youth for Rs 16,990 (15 percent discount)
- LG V30 Plus for Rs 34,990 (42 percent discount)
- Oppo F7 (128 GB) for Rs 23,990 (14 percent discount)
- Huawei P20 Lite for Rs 16,999 (13 percent discount)
- Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus for Rs 23,990 (14 percent discount)
- Galaxy Note 8 Rs 55,900 (15 percent)
Laptops
- Acer Nitro AN515-51 15.6 inches Notebook for Rs 72,990 (33 percent discount)
- Lenovo 80XG008MIN 14.0-inch Laptop for Rs 26,940 (33 percent discount)
- Acer Nitro Spin NP515-51 15.6-inch Laptop for Rs 76,500 (30 percent discount)
- MSI GL63 8RD-455IN 2018 15.6-inch Laptop for Rs 74,990 (21 percent discount)
Camera
- Canon Eos 1300D for Rs 30,990 (25 percent discount)
- Canon Eos 3000D for Rs 21,990 (31 percent discount)
Other electronic gadgets
- JBL Go Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic for Rs 1,599 (40 percent discount)
- Seagate 2TB Backup Plus Slim USB 3.0 Portable 2.5 Inch External Hard for Rs 5,790 (53 percent discount)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphone for Rs 7,490 (50 percent discount)
There are also many more deals for other gadgets that are available but the above-mentioned products have the maximum discount.