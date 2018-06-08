Now Amazon's Alexa assistant will help you dress up appropriately and also make fashion recommendations with the new Echo Look hands-free camera. As of now, the Echo Look is only available in the US and is priced at $199 on Amazon.

So how does it work? Well, the Echo Look has a built-in camera which will take a photo of you in your chosen outfit. The photos are taken using voice commands and you can also add your favourite closet collections for the Look to give you suggestions. These suggestions materialise via the Amazon Look App which is available both on Android and iOS.

The Echo Look also has another feature called as Style Check, wherein the device will, as per Amazon, provide “a second opinion on which outfit looks best on you.”

This opinion is provided by a combination of machine learning and advice from fashion experts. As per The Verge, the process does not happen instantly and takes about a minute.

Echo Look will reportedly evaluate the “fit, colour, styling and current trends" and provide an explanation as to why the one outfit is better than the other. Another feature called as Daily Look will let you take a Quick Photo of what you're wearing every day to give you a reference later on.

There is no word currently on when the Echo Look might make its way to India.