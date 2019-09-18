Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant now gets support for Hindi and Hinglish languages

Amazon has not shared a timeline on when it will add support for other Indic languages in the country.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 20:29:48 IST

While Amazon's AI voice assistant Alexa has been in India for almost two years it did not have support for the most spoken language in the country which is Hindi. That barrier has today been dissolved as the Seattle-based company has added support for Hindi as well as Hinglish to Alexa.

Amazons Alexa voice assistant now gets support for Hindi and Hinglish languages

Representational image.

Alexa users in India can now set their default language to Hindi. To set it up, just ask "Alexa, help me set up Hindi." If you are an existing Echo user you can change your device language to Hindi via language options in the Alexa app. As per Amazon, Alexa can now understand phrases such as "Alexa, apne baare mei batao" or  "cricket score batao" or "Bollywood ke latest gane sunao" and more.

Developers are currently working on Alexa skills with a Hindi flavour and Amazon has said that its 500 third-party Alexa skills from over 30 brands will start rolling out today.

Of course, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is present on a range of devices such as the smart speakers by Bose which will be getting the update for Hindi support starting today. Other brands which also employ Alexa in their products such as Motorola, MyBox, Boat, Portronics, Fingers, Sony, iBall, and Dish will soon be updating the Hindi-support into their products.

As of right now, Amazon has not shared a timeline on when it will add support for other Indic languages in the country.

"With today's launch, you will notice that Alexa has become more local. Alexa will not only understand and respond in Hindi or Hinglish but, is also armed with a lot of knowledge about topics that interest users in the country ranging from local information to music, and from Bollywood to cricket," Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, Amazon India, said in a statement.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Amazon Alexa

Amazon is finally rolling out its Alexa voice assistant in its iOS app

Jun 27, 2018
Amazon is finally rolling out its Alexa voice assistant in its iOS app
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant now open to third-party hardware, software

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant now open to third-party hardware, software

Jun 28, 2015
Amazon error gave a user access to voice recordings from someone else's account

Amazon Alexa

Amazon error gave a user access to voice recordings from someone else's account

Dec 20, 2018
Just before Google Home release, Amazon ads show how Alexa can be a household hero

Just before Google Home release, Amazon ads show how Alexa can be a household hero

Oct 04, 2016
Amazon Alexa now allows you to send SMS to your friends and contacts on your list

NewsTracker

Amazon Alexa now allows you to send SMS to your friends and contacts on your list

Jan 31, 2018
Amazon Alexa adds 350 new skills for children including 'Amar Chitra Katha' quiz

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa adds 350 new skills for children including 'Amar Chitra Katha' quiz

Jul 02, 2018

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019