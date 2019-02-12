Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant can now stream over 350 radio stations in India

The list of radio stations covered by Alexa includes 17 All India Radio stations in 14 languages.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 12:50:09 IST

Amazon has been consistent in upgrading Alexa's capabilities and skills every now and then. The retail giant is now introducing support for streaming 350 radio stations in India.

According to Amazon, listening to music is one of the most popular features on Alexa. Users have been streaming music from services such as Prime Music, Gaana, Saavn and Hungama Music using Alexa and devices with Alexa built-in. The new set of skills will now enable users to stream live radio stations on Alexa-enabled devices.

Alexa can now access over 350 radio stations in India.

'Alexa, what radio stations do you have' is all that a user needs to say to get started. With over 350 radio stations supported, the list includes a live broadcast of 17 All India Radio stations in 14 Indian languages. Radio City has 14 Alexa skills ranging from Radio City Sufi to Bollywood Mix and Deepam. The Radio One skill lets users listen to three live stations from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

With TuneIn and myTuner built-in, users can listen to hundreds of radio stations from India and across the world. This includes music from BBC Radio 2 or international sports updates from ESPN Radio and BBC Radio 5 Live. Simple commands such as 'Alexa, open BBC Radio 5 live from TuneIn' will come handy for playing radio stations with English music.

While TuneIn is enabled by default, other skills can be enabled using the Alexa app or by visiting the Alexa Skills store.

With Amazon still playing catch-up with Google when it comes to the sheer number of devices running Alexa or the Google Assistant, the addition of radio skills might definitely be a step in the right direction.

