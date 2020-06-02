Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Amazon Alexa gets new 'Drop-In' feature that will make all your Echo devices work like an intercom

The update to smart assistant also lets users share photos with their Alexa contacts from Echo Show and the Alexa app.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2020 15:39:57 IST

Amazon’s Alexa has introduced 'Drop-In' feature which allows users to instantly connect with all of their Echo devices in a group conversation.

To use the feature, you simply need to say: “Alexa, drop in on all devices”.

These can be everyday conversations like “'What should we have for dinner?’ or ‘does anyone want anything from the grocery store?’", says the official Amazon blog.

Representational Image of Alexa.

One can also set reminders on all devices.

“In the Alexa app, customers can choose 'All devices' when creating an individual reminder or enable the feature for all reminders by going to Settings > Reminders and opting into 'Announce on all devices',” said the company.

The update to smart assistant also lets users share photos with their Alexa contacts from Echo Show and the Alexa app. You can also share reactions on a photo by selecting one of three animated emoji options, laugh, love, and wow.

Alexa, last year, was at the centre of a controversy after emergence of reports suggesting that people’s voice queries were reportedly being heard, recorded and transcribed by thousands of Amazon workers around the world.

However, Amazon later clarified, “We take the security and privacy of our customers’ personal information seriously. We only annotate an extremely small sample of Alexa voice recordings in order [to] improve the customer experience.”

It added that this information helps them train their speech recognition and natural language understanding systems, so Alexa can better understand requests.

