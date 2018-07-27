Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 July, 2018 18:09 IST

Amazon's Alexa Cast to let users cast Amazon Music to Alexa-enabled devices

Users can play and control music on their Alexa-enabled devices from Amazon's Prime Music app.

Amazon on 27 July launched a new feature called "Alexa Cast" on its own ad-free music streaming service "Amazon Music."

It will enable music users to play and control music on their Alexa-enabled devices from Amazon's Prime Music app and make switching between voice and app controls smoother.

The new feature will enable Amazon's Prime Music app to be able to match the progress of the music playback making the task of switching between app and voice control smoother, the company said in a statement.

Amazon Music.

Amazon Music.

"With a magical combination of Alexa voice controls and an ad-free music streaming on the Prime Music app, we will continue to make your music listening experience easier, more natural and simpler," said Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music India.

Users will have to update their Amazon Prime Music app and navigate to "now playing" view to find the "Alexa Cast" icon on Echo devices and other Alexa-enabled devices.

The in-app features on Prime Music including recommended hand-curated playlists, stations, albums and new music could also be accessed to using the "Alexa Cast" feature.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

also see

Instagram

Watch: Instagram's new Music sticker for stories, but its not in India yet

Jul 20, 2018

Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot review: Visually appealing but expensive foray into smart speakers

Jul 25, 2018

Echo Dot 3.0

New version of Amazon Echo Dot leaked online shows a slightly larger form factor

Jul 27, 2018

Fuchsia

Google's Project Fuchsia could succeed Android but won't replace it anytime soon

Jul 20, 2018

Amazon Echo

Amazon's 'Tap to Alexa' option to help users with hearing and speech disabilities

Jul 24, 2018

Amazon

Amazon rolls out 'Part Finder' for iOS that scans and finds you nuts and bolts

Jul 20, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018