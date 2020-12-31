Thursday, December 31, 2020Back to
Amazon will soon launch Marathi language support on its platform following controversy in Maharashtra

“Work has already begun to launch Marathi shopping experience and seller registration soon,” Amazon recently said in a tweet.


TechSamvadDec 31, 2020 18:44:59 IST

E-commerce giant Amazon is working to bring in Marathi language support on its platform as well. The move comes after Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wrote an open letter to Amazon’s CEO where it demanded language support for people living in Maharashtra. In the letter, the party also said that it will agitate against Amazon given that the company does not include the language support for the app as well as their website for customers in the state.

"We have no intentions of getting into a legal tussle with Amazon but for our mother tongue we as Maharashtrians can go to any extent. The agitation on social media platforms (#NoMarathi_No Amazon) is just the tip of the iceberg," says MNS leader Akhil Chitre in the letter.

The Seattle, Washington-based giant took to Twitter and wrote, "We are committed to enable Amazon online shopping experience across Indian languages including Marathi. Work has already begun to launch Marathi shopping experience & seller registration soon. We will continue to add more languages for enhanced customer & seller experience." Amazon has also shared a screenshot along with the tweet to suggest that the language support would soon go live on its platform.

Amazon Echo Dot

Meanwhile, Amazon has been working on adding language support for its various services. Right now, the e-commerce platform supports six languages in India and will be adding two more languages. Last month, the company also introduced Hindi language support for Alexa on Fire TV devices in India. The latest update by Amazon now allows Fire TV device users (inclusive of Fire TV Stick) to ask Alexa questions in Hindi. Until now, Alexa only had support for the English language.

(Also Read: Amazon Internet Services India falls into losses in FY20 even as revenue swells up 58 percent)

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


