TechSamvad

E-commerce giant Amazon is working to bring in Marathi language support on its platform as well. The move comes after Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wrote an open letter to Amazon’s CEO where it demanded language support for people living in Maharashtra. In the letter, the party also said that it will agitate against Amazon given that the company does not include the language support for the app as well as their website for customers in the state.

Final request with folded hands,hope you go through the facts put down in the letter and take necessary corrective steps accordingly to incorporate’Marathi’in the app option list at the earliest.@mnsadhikrut @JeffBezos @AmitAgarwal @GopalPillai @RahulSundaram6 @amazon @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/JVQiB8xqF4 — Akhil Chitre अखिल चित्रे (@akhil1485) December 23, 2020

"We have no intentions of getting into a legal tussle with Amazon but for our mother tongue we as Maharashtrians can go to any extent. The agitation on social media platforms (#NoMarathi_No Amazon) is just the tip of the iceberg," says MNS leader Akhil Chitre in the letter.

We are committed to enable Amazon online shopping experience across Indian languages including Marathi. Work has already begun to launch Marathi shopping experience & seller registration soon. We will continue to add more languages for enhanced customer & seller experience. pic.twitter.com/mNEDOmJWCA — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) December 26, 2020

The Seattle, Washington-based giant took to Twitter and wrote, "We are committed to enable Amazon online shopping experience across Indian languages including Marathi. Work has already begun to launch Marathi shopping experience & seller registration soon. We will continue to add more languages for enhanced customer & seller experience." Amazon has also shared a screenshot along with the tweet to suggest that the language support would soon go live on its platform.

Meanwhile, Amazon has been working on adding language support for its various services. Right now, the e-commerce platform supports six languages in India and will be adding two more languages. Last month, the company also introduced Hindi language support for Alexa on Fire TV devices in India. The latest update by Amazon now allows Fire TV device users (inclusive of Fire TV Stick) to ask Alexa questions in Hindi. Until now, Alexa only had support for the English language.

(Also Read: Amazon Internet Services India falls into losses in FY20 even as revenue swells up 58 percent)