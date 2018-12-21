Friday, December 21, 2018 Back to
Amazon to lower some fees it charges third-party sellers on its marketplace

The move is expected to help the Amazon better compete with retailers such as Walmart and Target.

Reuters Dec 21, 2018 16:13 PM IST

Amazon is going to lower some fees it charges third-party sellers on its marketplace, the company said on 20 December.

The marketplace unit allows third-party sellers, who account for over 50 percent of the total units sold on Amazon, to sell their wares on the e-commerce giant’s website and app.

“We expect newly announced marketplace fee changes to slightly lower overall take rates, although with the benefit of greater product selection and volume,” analysts at Baird said.

The analysts said the move would help the company better compete with retailers such as Walmart and Target.

