tech2 News Staff

Amazon has announced its Fab Phones Fest in India for 22 March. The e-commerce platform has also set up a microsite that reveals that the sale will end on 25 March. The preview suggests that upcoming launches like the OnePlus 9 series (23 March) and the Vivo X60 series (25 March) will also take place during the sale. The smartphones will get up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. For the unversed, Flipkart is also hosting an Electronics sale right now that will come to an end tomorrow (20 March).

Amazon will also give an instant 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Going by the preview, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999, will now sell at Rs 12,999. The Galaxy M31 (Review) 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 16,999, it will be now available at Rs 16,499. Buyers will get the Galaxy M51 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 22,999, down by 2,000.

Redmi 9 Power (Review) will also sell at a starting price of Rs 10,499, down by Rs 500.

Other smartphones that will get discounts and offers during the sale include iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Review), Oppo A31, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (Review), Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Galaxy M21 and so on.