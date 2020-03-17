Tuesday, March 17, 2020Back to
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on virus worries

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to tackle a surge in online orders, as consumers shop heavily fearing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon said it would invest over $350 million to raise the pays for these employees in the U.S. and Canada by $2 an hour, 2 pounds in the UK and about 2 euros in the European Union


ReutersMar 17, 2020 03:15:32 IST

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to tackle a surge in online orders, as consumers shop heavily fearing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon said https://blog.aboutamazon.com/operations/amazon-opening-100000-new-roles it would invest over $350 million to raise the pays for these employees in the U.S. and Canada by $2 an hour, 2 pounds in the UK and about 2 euros in the European Union.

It currently pays $15 an hour for workers in its U.S. fulfilment centres.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

