Amazon, with its growing network of delivery planes, trucks and vans, is regarded as a potential long-term threat to FedEx Corp
A Morgan Stanley analysis from last week estimated that Amazon logistics delivered about 20% of company's packages last year and nearly 46% in 2019 through August.
The brokerage estimated the Amazon delivery network will move 6.5 billion packages for the company by 2022, more than UPS at 5 billion and FedEx at 3.4 billion.
Amazon said it now has 150 U.S. delivery stations employing more than 90,000 people.
