Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China: sources

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to close its domestic marketplace business in China by mid-July, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, focussing efforts on its more lucrative businesses selling overseas goods and cloud services in the world's most populous country. Shoppers in China will no longer be able to buy goods from other third-party merchants in the country, but they still will be able to order from the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark and Japan via Amazon's global store.

ReutersApr 18, 2019 00:11:04 IST

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to close its domestic marketplace business in China by mid-July, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, focussing efforts on its more lucrative businesses selling overseas goods and cloud services in the world's most populous country.

Shoppers in China will no longer be able to buy goods from other third-party merchants in the country, but they still will be able to order from the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark and Japan via Amazon's global store. Amazon expects to close fulfillment centres and wind down its support for domestic-selling merchants in China in the next 90 days, one of the people said. Consumers in China will still be able to purchase Kindle e-readers and online content, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, Brenda Goh, Cate Cadell, Pei Li and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


