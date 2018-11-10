Saturday, November 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 10 November, 2018 13:44 IST

Amazon to carry more Apple products globally selling its latest iPhone, iPad

Amazon will add Apple products to its official Apple at Amazon page.

Amazon.com Inc on 9 November said it would carry more Apple Inc products globally in time for the holiday shopping season, as the technology rivals put aside past differences to boost sales.

In coming weeks, the world’s biggest online retailer will sell the latest editions of Apple’s iPhone, iPad and other devices in the United States, Europe, Japan and India. Amazon sold a limited assortment from Apple previously that included Mac computers and Beats headphones.

The deal underscores how top brands such as Apple and Nike Inc, which long resisted distributing products via Amazon, are increasingly turning to the e-commerce site because it has become a critical channel for reaching customers. Amazon has taken a harder line on counterfeit goods as well.

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

As of 4 January, Amazon will rid its site of Apple products from third-party merchants not authorized by the Cupertino, California-based technology company. Still, shoppers will be able to find non-branded accessories  like headphones  that are compatible with Apple devices.

Third-party merchants will be allowed to sell as they have been through the holiday season, while Amazon will add Apple products to its official Apple at Amazon page.

The lineup will include the Apple Watch but not the Apple HomePod, a high-end alternative to Amazon’s voice-controlled Echo device. Such competition in Silicon Valley has often come at the expense of customers.

Alphabet Inc’s Google pulled its video streaming app YouTube from two Amazon devices last year because of several complaints against the online retailer, including its decision not to sell some of Google’s products. Amazon now carries the Apple TV, but only after it became compatible with Amazon’s Prime Video.

“We’re working with Amazon to improve the experience for Apple customers on their site and we look forward to those customers having another great way to buy iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and more,” Apple said in a statement.

About 71 percent of Apple’s sales in fiscal 2018, ended in September, were through indirect distribution channels like Amazon.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Apple

Apple likely to miss Wall Street expectations; valuation drops briefly below $1 trillion

Nov 02, 2018

Apple

Apple says it will stop disclosing sales for its iPhone, iPad and Mac to investors

Nov 02, 2018

iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro benchmarking results completely floor Android flagships

Nov 01, 2018

Apple

Apple expected to unveil facial recognition feature for its Mac and iPads

Oct 30, 2018

iPad Pro

New iPad Pro design with rounded bezels and no home button spotted on iOS icon

Oct 29, 2018

Social media

Vietnam wants 50 percent of social media users on domestic platforms by 2020

Nov 09, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018