Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon temporarily blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx to handle Prime shipments on priority

Amazon said sellers can still use FedEx's pricier and faster Express services, including air transport, for Prime deliveries.


ReutersDec 17, 2019 08:25:06 IST

Amazon.com Inc is temporarily blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's ground delivery network to handle Prime shipments as it strives to hit accelerated delivery deadlines this holiday season.

This is likely to affect only a small number of sellers but "limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest-demand shipping days in history," a FedEx representative said.

Amazon and FedEx did not say how many packages would be affected by the restriction. Amazon declined to say how long the move would last. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the ban was due to FedEx's on-time performance.

(Also read: How Amazon's AWS arm allegedly makes profits off open-source software; leaving cloud computing startups languishing)

Amazon temporarily blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx to handle Prime shipments on priority

FedEx cancelled its delivery agreements with Amazon just months after the company announced plans to speed up Prime shipping to one day from two days on millions of items. Image: Reuters

Amazon said sellers can still use FedEx's pricier and faster Express services, including air transport, for Prime deliveries. The FedEx Ground and Home delivery options that are temporarily restricted for sellers' Prime shipments remain available for non-Prime shipments. Third-party sellers offer more than 50 percent of the goods on Amazon's site.

Amazon Prime members pay $119 per year for fast, "free" delivery.

Tensions between Amazon and FedEx became public this summer. FedEx cancelled its delivery agreements with the world's leading online retailer just months after Amazon announced plans to speed up Prime shipping to one day from two days on millions of items.

(Also read: Amazon tells lawmakers that it uses aggregated seller data to improve business)

On-time delivery rates during the record-setting Cyber Monday sales week were 90.4 percent for FedEx Corp, 92.3 percent for the US Postal Service and 92.7 percent for United Parcel Service Inc, according to consultancy ShipMatrix.

Amazon van drivers delivered 93.7 percent of US packages on time during that week.

ShipMatrix President Satish Jindel said the performances were not directly comparable because Amazon vans handle short-distance "last-mile" deliveries from fulfilment centres to customer doorsteps. Major shippers like FedEx and UPS move packages great distances - at times from factories on one U.S. coast to customer doorsteps on another - and are more exposed to weather and other disruptions.

News of the FedEx restrictions hit just ahead of FedEx's quarterly financial report on Tuesday.

"It's not about service, it's about being irritated with the relationship," Jindel said of Amazon's decision.

And it could have unintended consequences for Amazon, which is under increasing scrutiny from regulators, labour groups and consumer protection advocates.

"It will create more ill will toward Amazon and drive more third-party sellers to re-evaluate how they are managing their brands and if they want to be dictated to by Amazon," said Evan Armstrong, president of supply chain consulting firm Armstrong & Associates.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Virender Sehwag’s dramatic new avatar - pro coach and mentor to young stars!

Dec 12, 2019
Virender Sehwag’s dramatic new avatar - pro coach and mentor to young stars!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 review: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein are a hoot in a show with dull subplots

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 review: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein are a hoot in a show with dull subplots

Dec 06, 2019
Kaithi's early premiere on Hotstar upsets theatre chain owners because of low footfall in screenings of Karthi's film

Kaithi's early premiere on Hotstar upsets theatre chain owners because of low footfall in screenings of Karthi's film

Dec 02, 2019
Vivek Oberoi on reprising role in Inside Edge 2: He's come back like a wounded lion to reclaim his territory

Vivek Oberoi on reprising role in Inside Edge 2: He's come back like a wounded lion to reclaim his territory

Dec 10, 2019
Inside Edge 2 showrunner, director, cast on raising the stakes in second instalment of their Amazon Prime Original

Inside Edge 2 showrunner, director, cast on raising the stakes in second instalment of their Amazon Prime Original

Dec 14, 2019
Angad Bedi on reprising his character in Inside Edge Season 2: I've played it the way my dad led his life as a cricketer

Angad Bedi on reprising his character in Inside Edge Season 2: I've played it the way my dad led his life as a cricketer

Dec 03, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019