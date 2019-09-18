Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon starts hiring own drivers in German last-mile delivery push

By Emma Thomasson MANNHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Amazon has begun hiring its own drivers in Germany and plans to open 11 more distribution centres to expand its delivery business in its second biggest market, the firm's German logistics chief said in an interview. It is part of a global effort by the online retailer to build an air, sea and land transport network to help it offer faster deliveries and try to contain shipping costs, which have steadily increased as a percentage of sales


ReutersSep 18, 2019 00:16:28 IST

Amazon starts hiring own drivers in German last-mile delivery push

By Emma Thomasson

MANNHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Amazon has begun hiring its own drivers in Germany and plans to open 11 more distribution centres to expand its delivery business in its second biggest market, the firm's German logistics chief said in an interview.

It is part of a global effort by the online retailer to build an air, sea and land transport network to help it offer faster deliveries and try to contain shipping costs, which have steadily increased as a percentage of sales.

"If we have last-mile in our own hands we can offer more services like same-day delivery," Bernd Gschaider, Germany director for Amazon Logistics, told Reuters at a distribution centre outside the southern city of Mannheim.

Gschaider said its move was designed to help it cover increased volumes but it poses a challenge to major logistics firms like Deutsche Post DHL, Hermes and DPD, which rely on the ecommerce giant for a large chunk of their parcel business.

It also comes at a time when the delivery business in Germany is under fire over the practices of subcontractors. Most big delivery firms, including Amazon, employ their drivers via small and medium-sized subcontracted firms.

German police raids in February found a third of subcontractors it targeted were not paying drivers the minimum wage or making proper social security deductions.

The German cabinet is expected on Wednesday to approve proposed legislation to make logistics firms liable for the behaviour of their contractors, imposing fines if they are caught breaking strict labour laws.

Gschaider said the legislation would not have any impact on Amazon's business as it already demands that subcontractors make sure their drivers do not work for too many hours, with its auditors performing spot checks to make sure they are complying.

Amazon launched its logistics business in Germany in 2015 and now operates four sorting centres and 13 distribution centres which prepare shipments for delivery.

Along with the extra 11 distribution centres, it plans to add two sorting centres this year, helping to manage the Christmas rush as it expands its area of deliveries beyond just the main cities.

It is starting driver recruitment in Munich, aiming for up to 200 initially in the city where logistics experts say it has become difficult to find staff for delivery jobs due to the strong economy and low unemployment.

"We want to support drivers delivering Amazon shipments better. Employing drivers ourselves will help us to better understand their needs and allows us to further improve the experience of all drivers," Gschaider said.

He declined to comment on whether Amazon would extend direct recruitment to other parts of Germany.

Amazon will pay its drivers 12.80 euros ($14.16) per hour, well above the minimum wage in Germany, but still less than most DHL drivers. It will also invest in a new fleet of 50 electric vans.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood

Sep 05, 2019
Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood
Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Newstracker

Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Sep 05, 2019
Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Newstracker

Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Sep 05, 2019
Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Newstracker

Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Sep 05, 2019
Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Newstracker

Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Sep 05, 2019
Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Newstracker

Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Sep 05, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019