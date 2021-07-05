Monday, July 05, 2021Back to
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Galaxy M31s, Mi 11X and more

During the sale, buyers can get a discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,250 on SBI credit cards


FP TrendingJul 05, 2021 17:12:10 IST

Amazon is currently hosting a Smartphones Upgrade Days sale in India that will be live until 11:59 pm on 8 July. In this Amazon sale, customers will get up to a 40 percent discount on smartphones and smartphone accessories. Some of the prominent brands that offer discounts to their customers during the Smartphone Upgrade Days are Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO.

Galaxy M31s

During the sale, by using SBI Credit Cards or EMI payments, customers can avail of a discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,250. The option to avail no cost EMI up to 12 months is also available on select smartphones and accessories.

With a 65 percent off, power banks and mobile accessories will be available at a starting price of Rs 99 while headsets can be purchased from Rs 199.

Here is the list of offers available on leading smartphone brands

Samsung

During the sale Samsung M31s can be purchased at Rs 16,999 while the Samsung Galaxy M51 equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery can be bought at a discounted price with offers up to Rs 8,000.

Apple

Apple iPhone 12 will be available for Rs 70,900 after a discount of Rs 9,000.

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 5G can be purchased for Rs 22,999 while the OnePlus 9 5G series will be available starting from Rs 39,999.

Xiaomi

While Mi 11X will be available at the lowest price of Rs 29,999 with exchange offers, the Redmi series will also have bank offers and other discounts.

Vivo

There is going to be 30 percent off on the smartphones of this brand. Upon exchange, buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 2,500.

Oppo

The smartphones are offering 12 months No cost EMI with 35 percent off on Oppo smartphones.

