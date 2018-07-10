Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 16:56 IST

Amazon sets up VR booths in different Indian cities ahead of Prime Day sale

Amazon will be setting up special VR booths in various major cities of India.

As Amazon gears up for its 36-hour Prime Day sales, Subbu Palaniappan, head, Prime member growth & engagement said in an interview that every third order on Amazon comes from a Prime subscriber. The sale will begin in India at 12 PM on July 16 and as the name suggests, it will be solely for Amazon Prime subscribers.

A view of the new Amazon logistic center with the company's logo. Image: Reuters

Palaniappan, in the interview with TOI, said that this year's sale season would actually see Indian startups competing against multi-national companies. The sale will be conducted internationally in over 17 countries, and particular in India Amazon will be adding some VR features in the mix.

Amazon will be setting up special VR booths in various cities. Some popular locations include City Walk in Delhi, Great India Place in Noida, Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Inorbit Mall in Mumbai, Avani River Side and South City in Kolkata, Orion Mall and Phoenix Whitefield in Bengaluru, and Phoenix Market City and Express Avenue in Chennai.

You can check out the sales and offers in these VR Booths irrespective if you are an Amazon Prime user or not. Using the VR Booth you can immerse yourself in the website and interact with the products. Expect a lot of new and enticing deals on smartphones, electronic gadgets, home appliances and a lot more during this 36-hour sale.

