Amazon rolls out Live TV feature on Fire TV devices in India: Here's how it works

Any customer who already uses Fire TV and Fire TV Edition, will get the ‘Live’ tab from today, 8 October.


FP TrendingOct 08, 2020 16:38:35 IST

Amazon has introduced the Live TV feature in Fire TV devices in India. Now users will be able to navigate through and get access to live channels from their choice of content providers. Some of the top content providers who will be extending live programmes to Fire TV users in India are SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+ and NexGTV. Hence viewers will get access to major channels like DD National, Discovery, Nick HD+, Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, Sony SET HD, Dangal, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, and Mastii TV Music.

The company says Zee5 is slated to join these ranks soon and it will bring channels such as Zee TV, Zee Cinema and Zee News with it. Any customer who already uses Fire TV and Fire TV Edition, will get the ‘Live’ tab from today, 8 October.

Amazon rolls out Live TV feature on Fire TV devices in India: Heres how it works

Amazon Fire TV users in India will now be able to watch live programmes.

How to use the Live TV feature on Fire TV devices

According to a company release, the new mode will be accessible from a new ‘Live’ tab present on the navigation pane. In case of the Fire TV home screen, customers will find the option in the ‘On Now’ row. The firm is pushing the row to get a highlighted view of the programmes that are currently live on different channels.

Any user who has downloaded and subscribed to any of the integrated apps on their Fire TV devices will be able to see the ‘On Now’ row on their home screen now. The channels can be accessed through Alexa as well.

The rollout might take the next few weeks. On the other hand, the ‘On Now’ row will be made available on the basis of customers’ app downloads and subscription status.

New customers can expect to see the ‘Live’ tab within a few weeks after they have activated their device. The ‘On Now’ row will be accessible once they download and subscribe to the integrated apps.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India, said, “With Live TV integration, we are making [the Fire TV] experience even better by providing instant access to popular, real-time content for our customers without having to switch inputs”. He said the new feature will enrich the “content experience” as one can stream live content “just by asking Alexa”.

